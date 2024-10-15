RDA Financial Network Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $507.15. 1,840,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $509.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $482.08 and its 200 day moving average is $463.06.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.27.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

