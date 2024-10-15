RDA Financial Network Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RDA Financial Network lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.1% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 111.1% during the third quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in Visa by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 29,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,059,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $566,153,000 after purchasing an additional 199,440 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its position in Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 21,883 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.81.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,972,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097,233. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.03 and a 52 week high of $293.07. The firm has a market cap of $511.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

