RDA Financial Network Sells 3,113 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 352.4% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.51. 104,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,629. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.53. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $101.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.