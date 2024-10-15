RDA Financial Network Sells 621 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RDA Financial Network lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 3.2% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $7.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $489.65. The company had a trading volume of 26,310,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,179,715. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $473.79 and its 200 day moving average is $463.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

