Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canadian Natural Resources (TSE: CNQ):

10/11/2024 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$49.00 to C$57.00.

10/9/2024 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$57.50 to C$59.00.

10/8/2024 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$52.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$58.00 to C$60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$57.50 to C$60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$48.00 to C$51.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Canadian Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$59.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$56.00.

10/8/2024 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Gerdes Energy Research from C$52.00 to C$53.00.

10/4/2024 – Canadian Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Gerdes Energy Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/1/2024 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$58.00 to C$52.00.

9/17/2024 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$59.00.

9/16/2024 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$52.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 4.4 %

TSE CNQ traded down C$2.25 on Tuesday, hitting C$49.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,257,839. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$40.02 and a 52-week high of C$56.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.05. The firm has a market cap of C$105.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of C$9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.41 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.6036866 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Canadian Natural Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total transaction of C$202,966.99. In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total transaction of C$202,966.99. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total value of C$183,900.00. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

