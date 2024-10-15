ReddCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $101.72 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 725.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $13.38 million and $101.72 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 909% higher against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00101264 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011904 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 86% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000128 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

