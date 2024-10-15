ReddCoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.26 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 170.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 15th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $135.51 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 221.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009180 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.07 or 0.00103530 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011576 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 71.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000122 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001495 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.