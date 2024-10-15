Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 94 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331,540 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,897,000 after buying an additional 1,504,206 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,938,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,185,000 after buying an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $607.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $609.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $568.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $553.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

