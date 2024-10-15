Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,334 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $86.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $89.45.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

