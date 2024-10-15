Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.62.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

