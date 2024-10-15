Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Buckle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,311,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,638,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the first quarter valued at $3,073,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the first quarter valued at $804,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Buckle during the 1st quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Buckle by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 44,850 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $48.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $282.39 million during the quarter. Buckle had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 46.17%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.02%.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 900 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $36,297.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,949,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,622,407.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $853,503.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,863,452 shares in the company, valued at $77,761,851.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $36,297.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,949,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,622,407.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,752 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,422. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

BKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

