Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 616 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $157.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.48.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

