Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $518,000 Position in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Hennessy Advisors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 10.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNNA stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 17.39, a quick ratio of 17.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $75.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Hennessy Advisors ( NASDAQ:HNNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 22.53%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.88%.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

