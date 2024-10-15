Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,537 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 27,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 44,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo acquired 9,247,081 shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at $551,773,323.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

