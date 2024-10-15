Regency Centers Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:REGCO)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.
Regency Centers Price Performance
Shares of REGCO stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60.
About Regency Centers
