Regency Centers Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:REGCO)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of REGCO stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

