Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 15th (AA, AC, ACGL, ACIW, AIG, ALL, ALS, ALV, AMCR, AN)

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2024

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 15th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $50.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$24.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from C$20.00 to C$21.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $115.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $52.00 to $57.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $84.00 to $88.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $215.00 to $216.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$26.00 to C$32.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $110.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.50 to $10.80. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $187.00 to $181.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $307.00 to $345.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $17.00 to $21.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) was given a C$6.50 price target by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $38.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $185.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $154.00 to $161.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $74.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $3,950.00 to $5,000.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $4.50 to $3.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $31.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $67.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $97.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$10.75.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $1.80 to $1.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $206.00 to $211.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $59.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $69.00 to $71.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.75 to C$13.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $506.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$32.00.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$143.00 to C$147.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $56.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $69.00 to $90.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $46.00 to $55.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$11.75 to C$12.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $190.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $118.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$31.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $72.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $131.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $58.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $14.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $252.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $220.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $37.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.00 to C$21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $320.00 to $280.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $190.00 to $200.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $67.00 to $60.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $160.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $64.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $22.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $90.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$16.75. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $134.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$170.00 to C$175.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $200.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $147.00 to $198.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$97.00 to C$99.00.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $139.00 to $144.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $13.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $302.00 to $299.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $113.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $60.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $296.00 to $340.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $320.00 to $340.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $295.00 to $350.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $455.00 to $464.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $84.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) was given a C$19.00 price target by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $56.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $57.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $55.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$17.25.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $43.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$34.00 to C$30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $13.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $45.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$143.00 to C$142.00.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $219.00 to $242.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $103.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $20.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $280.00 to $335.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $11.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $31.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.50 to C$0.35. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $54.00 to $52.00. They currently have a sector underperform rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $76.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $76.00 to $73.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $76.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $69.00 to $75.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $25.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $41.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $400.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price target reduced by Compass Point from $64.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.00 to C$8.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $537.00 to $589.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $42.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $6.30 to $6.80. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$6.00.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$120.00 to C$125.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $315.00 to $305.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) was given a C$52.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.75.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $34.00 to $37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $57.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$74.00 to C$78.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$86.00 to C$90.00.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $48.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from C$64.00 to C$66.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $238.00 to $244.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $65.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $195.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Victoria (LON:VCP) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 170 ($2.22). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $61.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $115.00 to $130.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $37.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $1.75 to $1.25. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price increased by Compass Point from $57.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $66.00 to $67.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$260.00 to C$275.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $31.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $145.00 to $135.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

