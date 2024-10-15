Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 15th (AA, AC, ACGL, ACIW, AIG, ALL, ALS, ALV, AMCR, AN)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 15th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $50.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$24.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from C$20.00 to C$21.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $115.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $52.00 to $57.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $84.00 to $88.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $215.00 to $216.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$26.00 to C$32.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $110.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.50 to $10.80. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $187.00 to $181.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $307.00 to $345.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $17.00 to $21.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) was given a C$6.50 price target by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $38.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $185.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $154.00 to $161.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $74.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $3,950.00 to $5,000.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $4.50 to $3.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $31.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $67.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $97.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$10.75.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $1.80 to $1.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $206.00 to $211.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $59.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $69.00 to $71.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.75 to C$13.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $506.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$32.00.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$143.00 to C$147.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $56.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $69.00 to $90.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $46.00 to $55.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$11.75 to C$12.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $190.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $118.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$31.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $72.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $131.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $58.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $14.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $252.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $220.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $37.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.00 to C$21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $320.00 to $280.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $190.00 to $200.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $67.00 to $60.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $160.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $64.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $22.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $90.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$16.75. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $134.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$170.00 to C$175.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $200.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $147.00 to $198.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$97.00 to C$99.00.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $139.00 to $144.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $13.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $302.00 to $299.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $113.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $60.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $296.00 to $340.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $320.00 to $340.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $295.00 to $350.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $455.00 to $464.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $84.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) was given a C$19.00 price target by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $56.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $57.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $55.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$17.25.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $43.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$34.00 to C$30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $13.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $45.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$143.00 to C$142.00.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $219.00 to $242.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $103.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $20.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $280.00 to $335.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $11.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $31.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.50 to C$0.35. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $54.00 to $52.00. They currently have a sector underperform rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $76.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $76.00 to $73.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $76.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $69.00 to $75.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $25.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $41.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $400.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price target reduced by Compass Point from $64.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.00 to C$8.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $537.00 to $589.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $42.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $6.30 to $6.80. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$6.00.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$120.00 to C$125.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $315.00 to $305.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) was given a C$52.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.75.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $34.00 to $37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $57.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$74.00 to C$78.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$86.00 to C$90.00.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $48.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from C$64.00 to C$66.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $238.00 to $244.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $65.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $195.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Victoria (LON:VCP) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 170 ($2.22). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $61.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $115.00 to $130.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $37.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $1.75 to $1.25. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price increased by Compass Point from $57.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $66.00 to $67.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$260.00 to C$275.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $31.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $145.00 to $135.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

