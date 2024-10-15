Reviewing Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) & Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX)

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) and Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Fuels and Atlas Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels -27.23% -6.56% -6.24% Atlas Lithium N/A -466.99% -123.43%

Volatility & Risk

Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Lithium has a beta of -0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Fuels 0 2 2 0 2.50 Atlas Lithium 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Energy Fuels and Atlas Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Energy Fuels presently has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 50.99%. Atlas Lithium has a consensus price target of $33.17, suggesting a potential upside of 347.59%. Given Atlas Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Lithium is more favorable than Energy Fuels.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energy Fuels and Atlas Lithium”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels $45.60 million 20.30 $99.86 million ($0.07) -82.00 Atlas Lithium $374,108.00 293.18 -$41.39 million ($4.75) -1.56

Energy Fuels has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Lithium. Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.2% of Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Atlas Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Energy Fuels shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of Atlas Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil. The company also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and early-stage projects and properties in other minerals, such as nickel, copper, rare earths, graphite, and titanium; as well as participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Brazil Minerals, Inc. and changed its name to Atlas Lithium Corporation in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

