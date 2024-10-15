Richard Christopher Mace Acquires 241,953 Shares of Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN) Stock

Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN – Get Free Report) insider Richard Christopher Mace bought 241,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £41,132.01 ($53,711.16).

Malvern International Stock Performance

Shares of LON MLVN traded down GBX 1.99 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 17.01 ($0.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,412. Malvern International Plc has a one year low of GBX 16.70 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,701.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.79.

Malvern International Company Profile

Malvern International Plc provides educational services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Communicate School in Manchester; Language in Action; and International Study Centres. It also offers English language schools, juniors and summer camps programmes; business and management, accounting and finance, humanities and social sciences, and engineering and science; in-sessional and pre-sessional English programs; and international foundation year and programme, international year one, and international graduate diploma.

