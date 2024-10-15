Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in International Paper by 1,896.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 210,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 199,687 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

International Paper Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.00. 1,248,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,255,292. International Paper has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.12 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 377.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $27,756.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,508.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $27,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,508.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,296.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,840 shares of company stock valued at $905,294 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Read More

