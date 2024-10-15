Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $665,000 Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price (down from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Biogen from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $292.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.78.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,633.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen stock traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $193.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,113. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.06. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $181.31 and a one year high of $269.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

