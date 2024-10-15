Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 290 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,845,000 after buying an additional 427,952 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 173,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 101,564 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,988,000. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,430,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.66. The stock had a trading volume of 62,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,033. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $111.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.88 and its 200 day moving average is $101.38.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

