Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 380 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $40,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,977,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,465,493. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $54.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

