Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 47 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up about 1.4% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC traded down $2.98 on Tuesday, reaching $531.09. The company had a trading volume of 144,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,222. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $518.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $418.60 and a 1 year high of $555.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,703. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. TD Cowen upgraded Northrop Grumman to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $535.00.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

