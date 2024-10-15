Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Shares Acquired by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 224,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 94,189 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the first quarter worth $86,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 80.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 26,895 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Ring Energy Stock Performance

REI stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,241,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,286. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.29 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 18.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 6,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $10,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,920,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,469,854.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

