Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Barclays

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 1.4 %

RIVN traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. 13,115,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,753,770. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $24.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,423.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $1,215,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,940.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,273. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 74.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

