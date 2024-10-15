Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives $44.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Roblox from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Roblox has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $48.43. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $1,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,026. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $7,258,304.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,912,391.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $1,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,026. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 625,673 shares of company stock valued at $27,331,806. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 102.4% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 132.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

