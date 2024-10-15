Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Short Interest Update

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 527,000 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the September 15th total of 397,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 488,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

Shares of RMTI stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.29 million, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMTI. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 877.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 92,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 43,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,221,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 592,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

Featured Stories

