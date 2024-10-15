Rollbit Coin (RLB) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $215.52 Million

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Rollbit Coin has a market cap of $215.52 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rollbit Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0871 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Rollbit Coin has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rollbit Coin Profile

Rollbit Coin’s launch date was November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 2,411,348,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,474,192,460 tokens. The official message board for Rollbit Coin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbitcom. Rollbit Coin’s official website is rollbit.com.

Rollbit Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 2,412,791,237.3810153. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.07569757 USD and is up 4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $966,807.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

