Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Holdings Raised by BDF Gestion

BDF Gestion raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 47.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. BDF Gestion’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGLD. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $213,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,182.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $213,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,182.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $58,452.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,124.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,315. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ RGLD traded up $2.82 on Tuesday, reaching $145.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,298. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $147.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.43.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.