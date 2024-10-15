Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.47, but opened at $5.70. Rumble shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 1,772,927 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rumble in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Rumble Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Rumble had a negative net margin of 163.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%. The business had revenue of $22.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,659,837 shares in the company, valued at $64,818,365.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 167,500 shares of company stock worth $936,825 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 4th quarter worth $499,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rumble by 21.3% in the first quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rumble during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Rumble by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 27,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

