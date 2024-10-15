Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 56,853 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 56,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $437,768.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,152,810 shares in the company, valued at $432,376,637. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 45,033 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $344,502.45.
- On Wednesday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 79,992 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $607,939.20.
- On Monday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 23,490 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $176,879.70.
- On Thursday, October 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,581 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,024.93.
- On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,386 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $146,752.02.
- On Friday, September 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 23,267 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $177,061.87.
- On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,988 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $240,549.76.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 118,879 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $892,781.29.
- On Wednesday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 315,074 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,353,602.78.
- On Monday, September 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,631 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $231,855.23.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Down 1.2 %
BIGZ traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 82,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,112. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $8.25.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
