Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 56,853 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 56,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $437,768.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,152,810 shares in the company, valued at $432,376,637. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 45,033 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $344,502.45.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 79,992 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $607,939.20.

On Monday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 23,490 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $176,879.70.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,581 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,024.93.

On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,386 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $146,752.02.

On Friday, September 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 23,267 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $177,061.87.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,988 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $240,549.76.

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 118,879 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $892,781.29.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 315,074 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,353,602.78.

On Monday, September 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,631 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $231,855.23.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

BIGZ traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 82,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,112. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $8.25.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0864 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

