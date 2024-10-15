Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ) Director Sells C$10,650.00 in Stock

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) Director W. Barry Girling sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total value of C$10,650.00.

Santacruz Silver Mining Price Performance

Santacruz Silver Mining stock remained flat at C$0.38 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 571,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.13. Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.48. The firm has a market cap of C$135.23 million, a PE ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.35.

Get Santacruz Silver Mining alerts:

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Santacruz Silver Mining had a return on equity of 223.48% and a net margin of 58.16%. The business had revenue of C$96.44 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.