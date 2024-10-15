Sapient Capital LLC Acquires New Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMDX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.30.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In related news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 4,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $652,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,514.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $463,725.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,557.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $652,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,514.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,580 shares of company stock worth $8,837,283. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $134.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.81 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 9.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.20.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

