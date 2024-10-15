Sapient Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,602 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 0.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Pool by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Pool by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Pool by 4.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.44.

Pool Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of POOL opened at $368.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.51 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.07.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

