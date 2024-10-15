Sapient Capital LLC Buys 1,005 Shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 192,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 200,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 611.1% in the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,470 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $651,000.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

FYLD opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $279.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

