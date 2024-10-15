Sapient Capital LLC Buys Shares of 133,600 Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 133,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Liquidia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. DMC Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $850.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.22. Liquidia Co. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $16.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 755.46% and a negative return on equity of 183.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,426,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,994,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,522,421.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,950 shares of company stock worth $63,134 in the last 90 days. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LQDA. Raymond James raised shares of Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

