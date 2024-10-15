Sapient Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sapient Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.38. The firm has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

