Sapient Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sapient Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Veeva Systems by 23.3% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. OV Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. OV Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.96.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:VEEV opened at $210.31 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.85.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.