Sapient Capital LLC Has $330,000 Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Sapient Capital LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 677.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBEU stock opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average is $60.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.84.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

