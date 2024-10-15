Sapient Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,077,658,000 after acquiring an additional 55,629 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $627.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $577.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total transaction of $159,021.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,840.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total value of $159,021.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,840.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total value of $2,894,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,738.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,739 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $599.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $601.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $582.08 and its 200 day moving average is $517.04. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 123.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

