Sapient Capital LLC Purchases 2,856 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sapient Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,628,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 488,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,644,000 after acquiring an additional 83,383 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,744,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Airbnb by 1,231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $25,254,826.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $5,403,099.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,378.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,254,826.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,896 shares of company stock worth $74,027,852 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $134.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.56. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

