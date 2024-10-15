Sapient Capital LLC Takes $296,000 Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned approximately 16.20% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTC. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $689,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Price Performance

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $58.87.

