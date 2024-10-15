Savaria (TSE:SIS) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$23.47 and last traded at C$23.40, with a volume of 12181 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.34.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 target price on Savaria and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.69.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.02. Savaria had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of C$221.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 1.2048518 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total value of C$521,000.00. In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total value of C$521,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$415,041.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,002 shares of company stock worth $1,046,042. Insiders own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

