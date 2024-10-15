Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Dbs Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $64.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.19.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $61.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.95%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

