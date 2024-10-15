Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.19 and last traded at $28.17, with a volume of 18762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.14.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 137,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 25,358 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the second quarter worth $5,210,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,278,000.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

