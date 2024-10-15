Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 255,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

