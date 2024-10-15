Scotiabank Reiterates C$6.50 Price Target for Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) received a C$6.50 price objective from investment analysts at Scotiabank in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATH. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.19.

Shares of Athabasca Oil stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.19. 1,714,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,780. Athabasca Oil has a 1 year low of C$3.36 and a 1 year high of C$5.72. The firm has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.14.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$401.74 million during the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 5.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5403473 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 215,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total value of C$1,198,879.20. In other news, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 215,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total transaction of C$1,198,879.20. Also, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 259,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,396,848.39. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

