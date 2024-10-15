ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,159,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 139,317 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.3% of Swedbank AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.57% of ServiceNow worth $1,036,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 20.9% in the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $835.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.04.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock traded down $13.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $931.69. 496,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,742. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $949.59. The company has a market capitalization of $191.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.04, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $864.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $787.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.