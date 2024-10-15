ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Lowered by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,496.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $880.04.

NOW traded down $12.35 on Tuesday, hitting $932.34. 245,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,479. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $864.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $787.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $949.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.13 billion, a PE ratio of 101.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

