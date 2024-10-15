Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT)

Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Bytes Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of Bytes Technology Group stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 473.20 ($6.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,058. Bytes Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 433.80 ($5.66) and a one year high of GBX 665 ($8.68). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 484.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 507.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,490.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Bytes Technology Group

In other Bytes Technology Group news, insider Andrew Holden sold 5,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.48), for a total value of £25,638.24 ($33,479.03). In other Bytes Technology Group news, insider Sam Mudd bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, with a total value of £25,300 ($33,037.35). Also, insider Andrew Holden sold 5,169 shares of Bytes Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.48), for a total transaction of £25,638.24 ($33,479.03). 9.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

